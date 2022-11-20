Steelers dealing with several injuries following the Week 11 loss to the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 11 when they lost 37-30 to the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. While the loss certainly stings, there was more lost than just the game.

Throughout the game, and mainly the first half, the Steelers were without several key contributors for a variety of reasons. Following the loss, Mike Tomlin addressed the media and spoke about three players who were injured in-game, and were unable to return.

The first injury of note was the wide receiver/special teams ace Miles Boykin. Boykin left the game with an oblique injury and was unable to return. While Boykin’s role as a special teams gunner and backup wide receiver is valuable, it isn’t close to as valuable as the other two players mentioned by Tomlin.

Early in the first half running back Jaylen Warren left the game after a catch and run and was deemed questionable to return. He didn’t return, and was eventually ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tomlin said the injury would be evaluated, but hamstring injuries have a tendency to linger, just ask Ahkello Witherspoon.

To make matters worse, the team also lost center Mason Cole with what Tomlin called a mid-foot injury. Tomlin said his injury will need to be further evaluated, but you hope it isn’t an injury which is serious and could result in Cole going on Injured Reserve (IR) and being lost for any length of time.

Any other injuries sustained in the game were deemed the typical “bumps and bruises” associated with the game.

The Steelers now have to gear up for a prime time game vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 on Monday Night Football. The team will have a slightly longer break before their next game, and the hope is some of these players can get back to health before the team’s next road game. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team.