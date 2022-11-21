Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the loss to the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers for the seventh time this regular season with their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.
Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.
Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 12 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, but first, the post-game sound:
Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference
Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our game against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/sCA6Fuf8Xb— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2022
T.J. Watt Post-Game Press Conference
T.J. Watt addresses the media following our game against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/KLvDIhI2Yw— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2022
Kenny Pickett Post-Game Press Conference
Kenny Pickett addresses the media following our game against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/If8bA8c5JI— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2022
Around the Locker Room
Najee Harris, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Diontae Johnson, Terrell Edmunds, Levi Wallace and Alex Highsmith speak to the media following the Steelers loss to the Bengals in Week 11. @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/E1mNcuoF5X— Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) November 21, 2022
Loading comments...