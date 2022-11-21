AFC North Recap: The line of demarcation is clear in the AFC North

The eleventh week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Baltimore Ravens - 13

Carolina Panthers - 3

The Ravens were coming off their bye week, and it looked like they were mentally still on their bye week throughout the majority of the game vs. Carolina at M&T Bank Stadium. Nonetheless, good teams find ways to win ugly games, and I’d call the Ravens a good team. I’d also call this game a very ugly win, but better to win ugly than to lose pretty. The Ravens win and move on.

Buffalo Bills - 31

Cleveland Browns - 23

This game was intended to be played in Buffalo, but after 6 feet of snow caused the game to be moved to Detroit at Ford Field, it turned this game into a track meet. A track meet the Browns couldn’t withstand against the high-flying Bills. For Cleveland fans, they only have one more week to get through before Deshaun Watson is able to play for the team against his former team, the Texans. Either way, the Browns find themselves looking at the future, not necessarily the playoffs in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals - 37

Pittsburgh Steelers - 30

The Bengals had an up-and-down start to the 2022 season, but coming off the bye week they were more than prepared for the Steelers in Week 11. They orchestrated their game plan to near perfection, and while the Steelers put up a fight, it wasn’t enough to take out the AFC representative in the Super Bowl last year. Either way, the Steelers, now at 3-7, are wondering what will become of this roster this offseason as they try to must what pride is remaining of their disappointing season.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 7-3

Cincinnati Bengals - 6-4

Cleveland Browns - 3-7

Pittsburgh Steelers - 3-7

Week 12 AFC North Schedule:

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts — 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday (MNF)

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: at Jaguars, vs. Broncos, at Steelers, at Browns

Cleveland Browns: vs. Buccaneers, at Texans, at Bengals, vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Colts (MNF), at Falcons, vs. Ravens, at Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals: at Titans, vs. Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Buccaneers