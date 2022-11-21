NFL Week 12 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3-point underdogs vs. the Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off another loss, this time at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. Next up for the Steelers is a trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Monday Night Football. When it comes to the betting lines for Monday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM

Steelers betting line: +3

Over/under: 39.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 28-24 vs Colts

Win streak: 7 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 3 - 0 IND

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 8 - 2 IND

The opening line on the game was at +4.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the first eleven weeks of the NFL season the line has moved somewhat in favor of the Steelers, but not enough to make them the favorite. The line was actually +2.5 earlier this morning before moving to +3.

Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +130 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 13/10 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Colts would have a payout of $46 ($26 plus the original $20 bet). The Colts have a current moneyline of -150, or 2/3 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Indianapolis to win straight up would have a payout of $33.33 ($13.33 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 3-5 against the spread in their last 8 games played and are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games against the Colts. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games and have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 7 games played in Indianapolis.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 500/1 after Week 11. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 400/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 60/1 odds behind the Browns at 40/1 odds, the Bengals at 9/2, and the Ravens as the favorite at 1/6 odds.