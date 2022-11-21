Cardinals vs. 49ers: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an NFC West battle in Week 11. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

How to Watch:

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Monday, Nov. 21

Venue: International Series: Mexico

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

ARI: +10

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline:

SF: -450

SF: +360

This is a game black-and-gold fans won’t be watching intently considering this game has no ramifications on the team’s season, or draft order. Obviously, Steelers fans care about teams they might face in the future, which is neither of these two teams in prime time, and teams who could potentially impact where they draft in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cardinals are going to be without Kyler Murray for another week, making this game an uphill battle for the 49ers. Still, some football is better than no football, so follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

