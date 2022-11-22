Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Hard Times for the Steelers, Daddy!

The Steelers are officially enduring hard times, let’s take a look at how all hope was dashed in a loss to Cincinnati. BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

How the Steelers reach hard times

Steelers Hangover: Bad scheme, worse execution and more make up the myriad of ‘22 Steelers woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling an we, outside of the locker room, have been trying to pinpoint the problem all season. What is it? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Lack of Scheme, Execution, or Both for the ‘22 Steelers?

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: The Bengals exposed key flaws on the improving Steelers

The Steelers have been showing improvement and, despite the loss to Cincy, looked to be taking a step forward. Cincinnati, however, managed to uncover flaws and expose them to the football world. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Lessons from the loss to Cincinnati

Major flaws exposed

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

