Updated 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 11

After Week 11 of NFL action, there are some teams who are enamored with the Playoff Picture. Regardless of conference, trying to figure out the jockeying for playoff positioning is always an enjoyable time for everyone involved.

Then there are the teams who find themselves on the outside looking in, and the only thing they are waiting for is the news they are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. For those teams, it is never too late to start looking ahead. Not to the playoffs, but to the upcoming draft.

Where will their favorite team draft? Will they have a Top 10 pick?

Well, for those teams wondering, here is an updated Top 10 for the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Houston Texans (1-8-1)

2. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

3. Chicago Bears (3-8)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) (3-7)

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) (3-7)

7. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) (3-7)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) (4-7)

For the Pittsburgh Steelers faithful, it is depressing having to look at the NFL Draft order with a 3-7 record, but this is where the team finds itself after a very underwhelming first half of the season.

Some find solace of a bad season in the team’s potential draft positioning, and when you throw in the 2nd Round pick the Steelers received from the Chicago Bears for Chase Claypool, it makes this draft order even sweeter. Three potential picks in the Top 40 could be what the team needs to turn their fortunes around.

Picks are nice, but the organization has to hit on those draft picks to truly turn things around. Nonetheless, we’ll keep you updated on the draft order as the season progresses, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.