NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Loss to the Bengals sinks Steelers even further

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 11 of the 2022 regular season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadum. Through eleven weeks of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team rise after losing in Week 11? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before their third win of the season.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 11 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Miami Dolphins

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. San Francisco 49ers

9. Tennessee Titans

10. New York Giants

...

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

“What/who is underachieving? Red zone offense The Steelers have underachieved in more than one area this season, but the most glaring is the red zone offense. They are scoring touchdowns on about 48% of red zone trips. Even though they managed to score TDs on three of five such trips in Sunday’s loss, the Steelers haven’t scored enough points overall, averaging just 17 points per game. Sunday’s performance might be a sign things are close to turning around, but the offense won’t have proved anything until it is consistent.”

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Buffalo Bills

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Miami Dolphins

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Minnesota Vikings

10. Cincinnati Bengals

...

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers remain very much under construction. Pittsburgh had its two longest offensive touchdown plays of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals — a 19-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris and a 24-yard touchdown catch by George Pickens — but the Kenny Pickett-led attack also disappeared for extended stretches, most noticeably during a third quarter in which Pittsburgh failed to register a first down. The defense was similarly scattershot. The Steelers constantly pressured Joe Burrow and grabbed two interceptions, but they still surrendered touchdown drives of 79, 92 and 93 yards despite the absence of Ja’Marr Chase (hip) from the Bengals’ lineup.”

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Tennessee Titans

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Cincinnati Bengals

...

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Kenny Pickett did some good things against the Bengals, but the defense let them down. Pickett’s play is encouraging for the future.”

Tier 5 | Ugly, But There Are Positives

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

The score won’t reflect it, but Pittsburgh really hung in there against the Cincinnati Bengals. They were down just four points heading into the final quarter, but the Steelers’ offense just couldn’t keep things moving when they needed to.

George Pickens looks like an absolute stud and future No. 1 WR. Pittsburgh has always excelled in drafting receivers, and he appears no different. Pat Freiermuth is another outstanding weapon to have, and Diontae Johnson is no slouch.

The Steelers are an example of bad offensive scheme, play-calling, and quarterback play. The QB is young and they probably go into 2023 with Kenny Pickett, but he must show marked improvement next season as the starter. He was better against Cincinnati, but still has a lot to prove.

Against Cincinnati, it was their secondary that came up short.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Tennessee Titans

8. San Francisco 49ers

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. New York Giants

...

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers unleashed Kenny Pickett a little more but he was put in a bad situation at home in the end by the defense not doing enough after a big play by T.J. Watt. Mike Tomlin needs to think about an offensive coordinator change for Pickett’s sack in 2023.”

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Miami Dolphins

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. Tennessee Titans

10. Minnesota Vikings

...

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

“In what I’ve dubbed “Fraud Reveal Sunday,” the Steelers’ allegedly great $100 million defense got eviscerated by the Bengals to the tune of 37 points and 408 yards. Fraudulent.”

