Steelers are hoping for good news with several key injuries heading into Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a disappointing 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 11, and the loss didn’t just plummet their record to 3-7, but also any legitimate thoughts of a revival of the season.

But, even though the odds are against them, the Steelers still have seven games to play and there is a lot to learn about this team down the stretch. On the offensive side of the ball, questions about from the play caller to the players executing those play calls. On the defensive side of the ball, it remains to be seen if the defense they have made the highest paid defense in the league will be as dominant as Mike Tomlin spoke about before the season began.

Speaking of Tomlin, he met with the media Tuesday to talk about all things Steelers as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 12. There was a lot discussed, but the biggest news surrounded the injuries the team is dealing with heading into Monday night’s game.

Quite possibly the biggest injury was sustained by center Mason Cole when he left the game in Week 11 with a foot injury. Tomlin said after the game it was labeled a mid-foot injury, but on Tuesday the Steelers coach said while Cole might be limited in the early portions of the week the coaching staff has confidence Cole will be available when the team heads to Indianapolis.

Another injury to a player who might not be labeled as significant as Cole, is wide receiver/special teams gunner Myles Boykin. Boykin suffered an oblique/abdominal injury and was unable to return to the game vs. the Bengals, and Tomlin said his overall participation will be key for him to return to the lineup in Week 12.

Another significant injury of note was to backup running back Jaylen Warren. In the early portions of the game, following his lone reception for 9 yards, Warren left with a hamstring injury. Tomlin said the hamstring injury was not significant, but also mentioned how Warren’s overall availability in question at this juncture of the week.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon continues to be hampered with his hamstring injury, and it is unclear whether he will be able to return to practice this week.

With all of these injuries, Tomlin made it clear how the fact the Steelers play on Monday Night Football gives them almost an extra day and a half for these players to get healthy and be available when the Steelers play the AFC South Colts on the road.

The Steelers now turn their attention to a trip to Indianapolis in hopes of righting the ship and winning their fourth game of the season. The health of the aforementioned players will be vital in this endeavor. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the regular season.

For a complete rundown of Mike Tomlin’s time with the media, check out BTSC’s Press Conference Recap podcast below: