BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 11 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

Once again there were three different games selected from the four remaining contestants. Two of the choices were the Washington Commanders over the Houston Texans. The Commanders jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back as they cruised to a 13-point win.

The other two choices this week were the Green Bay Packers over the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills over the Cleveland Browns. The Titans led the entire game over the Packers but didn’t make it by more than one score until the fourth quarter and pulled out the victory to give us the first elimination since Week 8. As for the Bills, they took the lead just before halftime and never looked back and a score with 0:25 left brought the final score difference down to eight points.

So after 11 weeks, only 0.67% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even being the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

Here are the picks used and remaining by contestant. Remember in Week 15 we go to making two selections each week.

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 11 pick is in bold.

Leisto (eliminated) AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Ryan Tune AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

King Picks AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 12 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Kansas City (-14.5) at home over L.A. Rams

Kansas City (-14.5) at home over L.A. Rams Closest match up: Cincinnati (-1.5) at Tennessee

Cincinnati (-1.5) at Tennessee The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+2.5) at Indianapolis

BYES: None

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.