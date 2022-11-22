Steelers release a defensive back from the 16-man practice squad

Since the NFL decided to expand the practice squad of all 32 teams to 16 players, it has become a carousel of players depending on the team need depending on that given week.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 on Monday Night Football, the team felt the need to make a move on their practice squad. On Tuesday the team announced they have released defensive back Quincy Wilson from the team.

This per the Steelers official Twitter account:

We have released DB Quincy Wilson from the practice squad. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2022

What is odd about this transaction is how there wasn’t a coinciding move made. Typically when one player is released, another is added. This should tell fans another move is likely to be made in the coming days with the team having an opening on their practice squad.

The player added will likely depend on the position the team feels is a greatest need heading into Monday’s game. It could be an extra offensive lineman with Mason Cole nursing a foot injury, another running back with Jaylen Warren nursing a hamstring injury or even a receiver with Myles Boykin dealing with an oblique/abdominal injury.

