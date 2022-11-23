Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The Steelers Fix: Drafting the Most Valuable Steelers Offensive players in 2023

The Steelers did just score 30 for the first time in 2022, but the offense still needs work. How can they add value to that offense for the future? Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

Drafting Value for the Offense

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 12 at Indianapolis on Monday Night Football

After a frustrating Week 11, there’s even more questions to be addressed. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday to discuss his team, the injury situation, and the Indy Colts. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: Trying to figure out this 2022 Steelers team

There’s so much confusion surrounding who the Pittsburgh Steelers are and what their football identity really is. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

The chartered course for the remainder of the Steelers’ season

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers defense was the most disappointing part of the Week 11 loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in Week 11 to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30, and it was the defense, not the offense, which was the worst part of the game. Jeff Hartman talks about this topic, Steelers injuries, news and the Wednesday Mailbag segment on this episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

For those blaming the offense, what about the defense?

The Mail Bag

