Steelers bring back Master Teague to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several moves in regards to the practice squad on Wednesday. With an opening on the squad after the release of Quincy Wilson on Tuesday, the Steelers have announced they have signed running back Master Teague and wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley. In order to make room for both players, the Steelers have released defensive lineman Renell Wren.

For those who think the name Master Teague sounds familiar, it’s because he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason. Playing in preseason Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Teague had six rushing attempts for 31 yards with a 5.2 yards per carry avearge. Looking impressive in his first preseason game, Teague ended up with a foot injury during practice the following week and was waived/injured in the middle of August before being released six days later. Teague played his college football at Ohio State where in four seasons he had 1,661 rushing yards on 317 attempts and 16 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley was an undrafted free agent of the Cleveland Browns in 2020. Spending two seasons with the Browns both on the practice squad and active roster, Bradley appeared in eight games we had nine receptions for 124 yards.

The player who was released from the practice squad was Renell Wren, who was signed to the Steelers practice squad before Week 1 after spending the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wren was a fourth-round draft pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.

