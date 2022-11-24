The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s not just Thursday, it’s Thanksgiving!! This means it’s time for NFL Football. There are three games on the holiday, and none of the games are on Amazon, so if you don’t have the streaming service you are in luck. But when it comes to storylines for these games, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the games themselves, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contests. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the games and to use this comment section as an open thread for the games.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: NFL+ / Paramount+

DET: +9.5

O/U: 54

Moneyline:

DET: +370

BUF: -460

How to Watch:

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Venue: AT&T Field, Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: NFL+ / FOX Sports

NYG: +10

O/U: 45.5

Moneyline:

NYG: +390

DAL: -490

How to Watch:

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: NFL+ / NBC Sports / Peacock

NE: +2.5

O/U: 42.5

Moneyline:

NE: +120

MIN: -140

Staff Picks:

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. This slate of Thanksgiving games would certainly fall into that category. A game between NFC North Detroit and AFC East Buffalo doesn’t register on most Pittsburgh fans’ minds right now. Throw in an NFC East grudge match followed by NFC North vs. AFC East and it should be a relaxing day of watching games. Plus, when the Steelers are 3-7 and have plenty of issues of their own there isn’t much to worry about for the rest of the league. However, it is football, and some football is better than no football at all.

Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers travel to play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the regular season.