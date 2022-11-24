3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to wait until Monday night in order to get back to their winning ways. With 15 other NFL games happening in Week 12 before the Steelers kick off, there are plenty of games to take in as fans wait through the weekend. Since most of the games involving the Steelers upcoming opponents are pretty lackluster, I’m outlining my favorite three games this week even if there is no connection to the Steelers.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, only one ended up within one score. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

If Steelers fans believe they scored a touchdown in garbage time, then the Browns last touchdown definitely fits the definition as they scored with 0:25 left to bring the game to within eight points. So after scoring on their first possession and last possession, the Browns only put up nine points throughout the rest of the game compared to the Bills’ 31.

If there’s anything that could be taken from this game, it’s that the Indianapolis Colts defense is legit. They are at the top of the league in yardage surrendered and do all they can to keep their poorly run offense in the game. In fact, it wasn’t until the final two minutes where the Eagles scored a touchdown to take their first and only lead in the game.

I don’t know what to make of this game. Do the Panthers really have a good defense, or were the Ravens just flat beyond anything else. This game was 3–3 until there was less than 10 minutes left in the game. We’ll see what this means for Baltimore moving forward if they are struggling or if the Panthers just happened to catch them on a down day but couldn’t take full advantage.

For Week 12, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Thursday at 4:30 PM on FOX

Spread: DAL (-10)

It’s a 10-point spread, but this is an NFC East matchup between two teams who are 7–3 and yet neither one of them leads the division. One of the Giants three losses was to Dallas early in the season, and a lot of their wins are over teams that are struggling at various times throughout the season. After the Cowboys crushed the Vikings on Sunday, are they still going to be flying high on Thursday or will they have a bit of a letdown? This game I think is the most intriguing matchup on Thanksgiving as it will ultimately determine who has the advantage of making a run at the division.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: CIN (-2)

Not only does this matchup involve an AFC North team, but it’s one of the lower point spreads on the week. It will be interesting to see how the Bengals handle the Titans on a regular week of preparation after facing the Steelers following their bye week. This is the part of the season for the Bengals which they will either make some noise or fade into obscurity. Personally, I want to see the Titans run all over them.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BAL (-3.5)

This is the only game I featured with a team that is a future opponent of the Steelers as they still have to play the Ravens twice in 2022. Technically one of the game is in 2023, but it is the 2022 season. After the Ravens struggled mightily with the Panthers at home, I’m curious to see how they respond on the road to a team that has kept things close in most of their losses and are coming off their bye week.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, I just went with what I thought could be fun games to view and some AFC North teams with intriguing matchups.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but there is other good football to be watched. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.