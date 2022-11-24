Steelers Injury Report: 7 players miss practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again trying to get back on the winning track, this time on the road in Indianapolis for Monday Night Football. As the Steelers took the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Colts, there were seven players who did not participate while none were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, four players missed due to injury while three others were coaches decisions.

In Sunday’s game, Jaylen Warren played only three offensive snaps before entering his hamstring and being ruled out for the game. In Tuesday’s press conference, Coach Tomlin said Warren‘s hamstring injury wasn’t significant but could still keep him out of the lineup. On Thursday, Warren was unable to take the practice field.

Another player who was unable to finish last Sunday’s game was center Mason Cole with a foot injury. On Thursday, Cole was unable to practice in his first opportunity.

The third player injured in the Steelers previous game was wide receiver Miles Boykin who was missed in his role as a gunner on special teams. Dealing with an oblique injury, Boykin missed the first official practice of the week.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing multiple games, Ahkello Witherspoon found himself missing another two games with his hamstring injury in Week 10 and Week 11. On Thursday, Witherspoon was still unable to practice.

There were three players who did not practice on Thursday that were designated as rest and not being injury related. Those players were Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Larry Ogunjobi.

As for the Colts’ injury report, you can see the names below when available.