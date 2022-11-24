Bills vs. Lions / Giants vs. Cowboys: Thanksgiving day open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t playing on Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for, but it doesn’t mean people here in the United States won’t be glued to their televisions to watch the football games.

Below is the schedule, and more information, on the two early games on Thanksgiving:

How to Watch:

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: NFL+ / Paramount+

DET: +9.5

O/U: 54

Moneyline:

DET: +370

BUF: -460

How to Watch:

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Venue: AT&T Field, Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: NFL+ / FOX Sports

NYG: +10

O/U: 45.5

Moneyline:

NYG: +390

DAL: -490

Who do you think will win these games? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below