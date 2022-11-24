 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs. Lions / Giants vs. Cowboys: Thanksgiving day open thread

Enjoy the first two games on Thanksgiving with fellow Steelers fans!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: OCT 30 Dolphins at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t playing on Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for, but it doesn’t mean people here in the United States won’t be glued to their televisions to watch the football games.

Below is the schedule, and more information, on the two early games on Thanksgiving:

How to Watch:

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions
Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Streaming: NFL+ / Paramount+

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

DET: +9.5
O/U: 54
Moneyline:
DET: +370
BUF: -460

How to Watch:

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
Venue: AT&T Field, Arlington, TX
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Streaming: NFL+ / FOX Sports

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NYG: +10
O/U: 45.5
Moneyline:
NYG: +390
DAL: -490

Who do you think will win these games? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the regular season.

