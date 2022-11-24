Bills vs. Lions / Giants vs. Cowboys: Thanksgiving day open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t playing on Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for, but it doesn’t mean people here in the United States won’t be glued to their televisions to watch the football games.
Below is the schedule, and more information, on the two early games on Thanksgiving:
How to Watch:
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions
Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Streaming: NFL+ / Paramount+
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
DET: +9.5
O/U: 54
Moneyline:
DET: +370
BUF: -460
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
Venue: AT&T Field, Arlington, TX
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Streaming: NFL+ / FOX Sports
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NYG: +10
O/U: 45.5
Moneyline:
NYG: +390
DAL: -490
Who do you think will win these games? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the regular season.
