Vikings vs. Patriots: Thanksgiving day open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t playing on Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for, but it doesn’t mean people here in the United States won’t be glued to their televisions to watch the football games.

Below is the schedule, and more information, on the late game on Thanksgiving:

How to Watch:

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: NFL+ / NBC Sports / Peacock

NE: +2.5

O/U: 42.5

Moneyline:

NE: +120

MIN: -140

Who do you think will win these games? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the regular season.