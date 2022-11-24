2022 NFL Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are preparing to go head-to-head in Week 12 of the 2022 regular season, and it pits the 3-7 Steelers vs. the 4-6-1 Colts. These two teams have quite the one-sided history, with the Steelers winning the last seven games in the contest. In fact, the last time the Colts beat the Steelers was with a Peyton Manning led unit at Heinz Field in 2008. The Steelers hold a 26-6-0 overall lead in the history between these two teams.

The Colts could possibly have had even more of a roller coaster season than the up-and-down Steelers. The team benched Matt Ryan, then fired head coach Frank Reich. After Reich was removed, the team brings in former player Jeff Saturday as the team’s head coach. Saturday, although having no NFL coaching experience, has brought a run-first mantra to Colts along with bringing Matt Ryan back into the lineup.

The results have been positive thus far, and the Steelers will have to find their footing quickly if they want to upset the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Be sure to keep tabs of this stream as all articles relating to the upcoming Monday Night Football game will be placed into this one-stop-shop for all things Steelers vs. Colts.