The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road after their only set of back-to-back home games this season. This week, it’s a prime time matchup for Monday Night Football in Indianapolis against the Colts.

Can the Steelers offense keep from checking out for a good portion of the game? Will the Steelers defense be able to stop the Colts potent running attack like they have been able to do the last two games? Will the two units play complimentary football?

This Monday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to get their second road win of the season. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 12 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 12:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Monday, November 28

Kickoff: 8:15 P.M. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Odds: Pittsburgh (+2.5); O/U (39)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on WPXI and nationally on ESPN with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as commentators and Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL+ Premium offers nationally televised games with a subscription in the U.S. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 226 or channel 81.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.