Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Blames, Games and Automobiles

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the black and gold. This Thanksgiving, fans aren’t just blaming Matt Canada, they’re blaming Teryl Austin now too! Plus, another episode of Kenny’s Growing Pains. And we’ll break down the latest Hall of Fame semi-finalists, and the recently released texts between Big Ben and AB.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Blame Canada

Blame Austin

Draft Watchers in Nov

Kenny’s Growing Pains

Hall of Fame Semi-Finalists

AB’s Texts with Ben

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The BTSC Thanksgiving Day Q&A: Giving Thanks

BTSC gives thanks with a Thanksgiving edition of the Q&A. Join Bryan Anthony Davis answering questions about turkey days and the Steelers.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Giving Thanks

Steelers Q&A

Let’s Ride Friday: Hope still exists for the Steelers rebuild

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a rebuild, and while the 3-7 start has been far from ideal, there is still hope for the future of the franchise. Jeff Hartman talks about this, the latest Steelers news, a rookie recap and the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers still rebuilding

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

