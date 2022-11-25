Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 12 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are two teams who know each other relatively well considering they are AFC rivals and have seemingly played each other every season the past few years. For these teams, the game in Week 12 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are coming off a tough loss in Week 11, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Colts for their Week 12 matchup in Indianapolis.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-7

Indianapolis Colts: 4-6-1

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+2.5)

OVER/UNDER: 39.0

Moneyline: Steelers +120; Colts -140

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 5-0 (PIT won 7 in a row)

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 26-6-0

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Thursday, November 24

WR Miles Boykin (Oblique) - DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (Hamstring) - DNP

OL Mason Cole (Foot) - DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Coaches Decision/Resting Player) - DNP

DL Cameron Heyward (Coaches Decision/Resting Player) - DNP

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Coaches Decision/Resting Player) - DNP

Colts

Thursday, November 24*

DT DeForest Buckner (Ribs) - DNP

TE Kylen Granson (Illness) - DNP

C Ryan Kelly (Shoulder/Knee) - DNP

DE Kwity Paye (Ankle) - DNP

WR Parris Campbell (Illness) - LP

DT Grover Stewart (Shoulder) - LP

G/T Matt Pryor (Illness) - FP

TE Jelani Woods (Shoulder) - FP

**The Colts conducted a walk-through on Thursday. Thursday’s practice report is only an estimation of a player’s participation if there was a practice.**

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts head into Week 12 with plenty of uncertainty surrounding their respective teams. The Colts, now led by former center Jeff Saturday, are looking to reverse the trends set forth by former coach Frank Reich and return to a run-first team. They’ve seen success with this theory, and look to continue that trend vs. Pittsburgh’s run defense.

As for the Steelers, they continue to try and work on an identity on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Are they a run-first, and run to set up the past type team, or are they a team who is looking to remain balanced, sometimes using the pass to set up the run? When it comes to the defense, the question is whether they are dominant in any particular area? The pass rush? Taking the ball away? Making a team one-dimensional?

The Steelers have plenty of work to do, and the Colts will be a good test for them in Week 12. Sure, they are still road underdogs, but that is not just familiar, but also expected. A 3-7 team isn’t going to be favored too much during the season, especially on the road.

Will the Colts inch closer to the .500 mark, or will the Steelers avoid losing back-to-back games with a win in prime time? The table is set for a Monday night game to remember.

