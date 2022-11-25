Steelers Injury Report: 3 new players added to the list on Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again trying to get back on the winning track, this time on the road in Indianapolis for Monday Night Football. As the Steelers took the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Colts, there were three players who did not participate while four were limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, three new names appeared on the list.

In Sunday’s game, Jaylen Warren played only three offensive snaps before entering his hamstring and being ruled out for the game. In Tuesday’s press conference, Coach Tomlin said Warren‘s hamstring injury wasn’t significant but could still keep him out of the lineup. On Thursday and Friday, Warren was unable to take the practice field keeping his status for this week’s game in doubt.

Another player who was unable to finish last Sunday’s game was center Mason Cole with a foot injury. On Thursday, Cole was unable to practice in his first opportunity. With another chance to get on the practice field on Friday, Cole progressed to be a limited participant.

The third player injured in the Steelers previous game was wide receiver Miles Boykin who was missed in his role as a gunner on special teams. Dealing with an oblique injury, Boykin missed the first official practice of the week. But things are progressing in a positive manner as Boykin returned in a limited fashion on Friday.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing multiple games, Ahkello Witherspoon found himself missing another two games with his hamstring injury in Week 10 and Week 11. On both Thursday and Friday, Witherspoon was still unable to practice.

There were three players who did not practice on Thursday that were designated as rest and not being injury related. Those players were Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Larry Ogunjobi. As expected, all three players returned as full participants on Friday.

As for the new names on the list, Connor Heyward did not participate in practice on Friday due to illness. Two other players on the list were Robert Spillane with a back injury and James Daniels with a groin injury as both players were listed as limited participants. What is unclear at this time is if the players began practice fully and suffered an injury during the workout or if it was an injury that had them limited from the very beginning. ultimately Saturday’s injury report will give a better indication as to the extent of the injuries for these two players.

As for the Colts’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.