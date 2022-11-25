Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 12 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers have their only game on Monday Night Football of the season this week. Since 2007, the Steelers are 19-4 on Monday night including 10-3 on the road.Do you think it’s a good thing for this young Steelers team to play on MNF or is this too different of a team from years past to tell?

2. The Steelers have only allowed a total of 91 rushing yards in the last two games combined. But the yards through the air the Steelers surrendered last week dropped them to last in the NFL in defending the pass. With what the passing game the NFL has become today, how important is it for teams to be able to stop the run versus the pass?

3. Kenny Pickett has now gone two-straight games without a turnover. How important is this to his growth as a rookie, or do you want to see him take more chances, throw more touchdowns, and the interceptions are just part of the growing pains?

4. I asked my brother this question this week, so I’ll give it a go here... if the game is on the line and the Steelers need either a score or a stop, which unit— the offense or the defense— would you prefer to be on the field to win the game at this point of the season?

5. The Colts are tied for the NFL lead with 40 sacks surrendered this season (noting they have yet to have their bye so they have an extra game). How many sacks do you think the Steelers will have in Week 12?

6. DraftKings just went live in Maryland (where both Jeff and I live) this week. This is something new for me to experience (their promotion gave a lot of free bets) and wagers can be placed for as little as $0.10 a bet. Is putting something down on a game or on player’s performances something of interest to you? Have you done it before? What are your thoughts on the expansion of sports betting?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!