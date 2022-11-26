Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Not deja vu for the Steelers and Colts 17 years later

The Steelers took a step back in the Week 11 loss to Cincinnati. What happened and where can the Steelers go with a Monday Night affair with Indy in the 17th anniversary of their last meeting on MNF w/ the Colts. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is the Indianapolis Colts.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers must continue to let the process play out with Pickett

Kenny Pickett has failed to lift the Steelers up on his shoulders and carry them to a great season. That’s actually normal. Why? Because he’s a rookie quarterback starting in the NFL. Not easy. That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack w/BTSC veteran writer and podcaster Tony Defeo.

State of the Steelers: One step forward, two steps backwards

The Steelers redemption was short lived, as their 2022 season regressed in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

