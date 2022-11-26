Steelers Injury Report: 2 players ruled out, 2 more questionable for Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again trying to get back on the winning track, this time on the road in Indianapolis for Monday Night Football. As the Steelers took the practice field for their final official day of preparation for the Colts, there were two players who did not participate while three were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, two players have been ruled out while two others are questionable.

In Sunday’s game, Jaylen Warren played only three offensive snaps before entering his hamstring and being ruled out for the game. In Tuesday’s press conference, Coach Tomlin said Warren‘s hamstring injury wasn’t significant but could still keep him out of the lineup. On Thursday and Friday, Warren was unable to take the practice field. Saturday saw Warren missing practice again and he has been ruled out for Monday’s game.

Another player who was unable to finish last Sunday’s game was center Mason Cole with a foot injury. On Thursday, Cole was unable to practice in his first opportunity. With another chance to get on the practice field on Friday, Cole progressed to be a limited participant. On Saturday, Cole was a full participant and carries no injury status for Monday’s game.

The third player injured in the Steelers previous game was wide receiver Miles Boykin who was missed in his role as a gunner on special teams. Dealing with an oblique injury, Boykin missed the first official practice of the week. Things were progressing in a positive manner as Boykin returned in a limited fashion on Friday, but on Saturday Boykin was limited again and is questionable for Monday’s game.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing multiple games, Ahkello Witherspoon found himself missing another two games with his hamstring injury in Week 10 and Week 11. On both Thursday and Friday, Witherspoon was still unable to practice. Once again, Witherspoon did not practice on Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday’s game.

There were three players who did not practice on Thursday that were designated as rest and not being injury related. Those players were Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Larry Ogunjobi. As expected, all three players returned as full participants on Friday. Saturday saw two of the three players participating fully again with a Larry Ogunjobi being limited with a toe injury. On a positive note, none of them carry an injury status for Monday.

As for the new names on the list from Friday, Connor Heyward did not participate in practice on Friday due to illness. Two other players on the list were Robert Spillane with a back injury and James Daniels with a groin injury as both players were listed as limited participants. Both Heyward and Daniels returned as full participants on Saturday with no injury designation while Robert Spillane was once again limited and is questionable for Monday’s game.

As for the Colts’ injury report, you can see the names below.