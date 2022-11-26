Steelers Saturday Night Open Thread: Turkey Coma Edition

There is no quitting, no white flag of surrender! When someone needs to step in, you just do the thing!

That’s why I’m filling in for the Saturday night open thread! I don’t have a ton of time, so let’s get to the questions!

1 - Of all the Pittsburgh Steelers team needs, what trumps your list heading into Week 12?

2 - When it comes to the success of the Steelers, what do you deem a successful season?

3 - Who was your favorite Steeler of all-time, and why?

4 - Prediction time: How many points will the Steelers score vs. Indy on MNF?

5 - What is the best thing to do with leftover turkey?? Recipes/ideas welcome!!

Okay, have at it, and HERE WE GO STEELERS!