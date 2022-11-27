The Steelers are 3-7 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a soul-crushing loss to Cincy. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 11/20

A week after having his appendix removed, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is officially active and good to go vs. Bengals.



Steelers inactives. QB Mason Rudolph, CB Josh Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, G Kendrick Green

and LB Mark Robinson null — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 20, 2022

I hate the fact that either the team or the player rushed Minkah back. It didn’t help the team on the field whatsoever.

A tale of two halves equates in another #Steelers loss...



FINAL: Second half Steelers struggles result in 37-30 loss to Bengals https://t.co/uaYg1xDPED — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) November 21, 2022

Well, there goes the redemption angle. To the pessimists, go the bragging rights.

Talked with La’el Collins about his performance against T.J Watt today.



How did Collins feel about his rematch?



“T-J knew he had to line up against me. So, s—, you know, at the end of the day, he was crying to the refs. (Laughter). So, I’ll see him again next year.” — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) November 21, 2022

Collins best block of the night was when he fell like a bumbling drunk on T.J. to save Joe Burrow. He has scoreboard, so I get it. But Watt is definitey not a crybaby. Mr. Collins...see below.

Monday 11/21

“We knew what they were going to do. They like to do the same plays over and over." - the #Bengals’ Germaine Pratt, on the #Steelers offense.

⁦@BryanDeArdo⁩ is as positive as one can be about the PIT offense and yet… https://t.co/EqU4WZNOyz — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 21, 2022

This is not original thought, Mr. Pratt. A more original thought would be “water is wet”, “the sky is blue” and “never trust a fart”.

Center Mason Cole walked through the locker room briefly with a short boot on his right foot. He injured it in the first half of yesterday’s loss. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 21, 2022

Here’s the reason this is disconcerting, Mason Cole is playing fantastic at center for the Steelers.

Tuesday 11/22

.@highsmith34 is the #Steelers nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a player for their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.https://t.co/FFjRjPeSP4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2022

Highsmith has been a bright spot for this franchise since Day 1.

Wednesday 11/23

Steelers bring back Master Teague to the practice squad https://t.co/vWJ5an3tFc — Dave Schofield (@STLRSuperFanDad) November 23, 2022

This is great to see the Ohio State alum get another chance with the Steelers. After “Print”, “Blaster”, and “s of the Universe”, Teague is my favorite Master.

T.J. Watt tops the Steelers defensive Pro Football Focus grades https://t.co/hq3NIKO2xn — Dave Schofield (@STLRSuperFanDad) November 23, 2022

He’s that damn good, friends.

#Steelers players are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those in the Pittsburgh community. https://t.co/1uM0N9L4SJ — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) November 23, 2022

The Steelers take community pride seriously. Nice job, gents.

Thursday 11/24

Happy Turkey Day to you and yours.

A look at player injuries & practice participation for Week 12. @UPMCSportsMedhttps://t.co/8v8U20KJIc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 24, 2022

Not having Mason Cole and Jaylen Warren was a big deal in the Cincinnati game. Can their status improve by Monday? Here’s hoping.

'Me and Kenny have been cool the whole time. We have been connected since he had his opportunity. Now it's just sustaining it.' - George Pickens on his relationship with fellow rookie Kenny Pickett



: https://t.co/VY6rXoa3tA pic.twitter.com/LX9fp3zjl1 — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) November 24, 2022

These guys have chemistry. But so did I with my 11th grade lab partner in chemistry before I accidentily set the paper towels on fire.

Friday 11/25

'Making sure we're on the same page. Just finishing games. I think sometimes we have good plays here, good plays there. But it's about putting a consistent performance throughout the entire game.' - @CamHeyward



: https://t.co/VY6rXoa3tA pic.twitter.com/mDmHWs04mI — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) November 25, 2022

Complete games are good. Adjustments are good. Getting cute on offense after finally having a good half is not good.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.