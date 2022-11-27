 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Choosing your lane edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Steelers are 3-7 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a soul-crushing loss to Cincy. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 11/20

I hate the fact that either the team or the player rushed Minkah back. It didn’t help the team on the field whatsoever.

Well, there goes the redemption angle. To the pessimists, go the bragging rights.

Collins best block of the night was when he fell like a bumbling drunk on T.J. to save Joe Burrow. He has scoreboard, so I get it. But Watt is definitey not a crybaby. Mr. Collins...see below.

Monday 11/21

This is not original thought, Mr. Pratt. A more original thought would be “water is wet”, “the sky is blue” and “never trust a fart”.

Here’s the reason this is disconcerting, Mason Cole is playing fantastic at center for the Steelers.

Tuesday 11/22

Highsmith has been a bright spot for this franchise since Day 1.

Wednesday 11/23

This is great to see the Ohio State alum get another chance with the Steelers. After “Print”, “Blaster”, and “s of the Universe”, Teague is my favorite Master.

He’s that damn good, friends.

The Steelers take community pride seriously. Nice job, gents.

Thursday 11/24

Happy Turkey Day to you and yours.

Not having Mason Cole and Jaylen Warren was a big deal in the Cincinnati game. Can their status improve by Monday? Here’s hoping.

These guys have chemistry. But so did I with my 11th grade lab partner in chemistry before I accidentily set the paper towels on fire.

Friday 11/25

Complete games are good. Adjustments are good. Getting cute on offense after finally having a good half is not good.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...