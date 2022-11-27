Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Steelers Touchdown Under: Can the 2022 season really get better for the Steelers?

It’s Week 12 of the NFL season, which means the 3-7 Steelers are taking on the Indianapolis Colts, after losing to AFC North rivals the Bengals. Have the Steelers come close to finding a winning a formula down the second-half stretch? Can the offense continue to do enough to win games? Can the Steelers’ defense do enough to help the fledgling offense? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Are the 2022 Steelers too far gone?

We Run the North: What holiday football means to us

Get ready for Kevin Tate and the We Run the North crew as @tateboyfresh, Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, and Pay Saunders talking about what Thanksgiving & football means to them and break down this week’s AFC North matchups and the rest of the leagues games along with Pay’s Parlay and B-Dirt Doin’em Dirty segments. Join Tate and the guys before Week 12 for the Browns, Bengals, Ravens and Steelers.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

.Thanksgiving games

Week 12 Pick’em

Pay’s Parlay

Doin’em Dirty

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers meet Indy in Week 12

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. the Colts

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

