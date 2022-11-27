2022 NFL Distribution Map: What games will you get to see in Week 12?

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Monday night in Week 12, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football as possible during the Sunday without Steelers football on.
So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.
Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:
CBS Single
RED: Bengals at Titans
BLUE: Chargers at Cardinals (LATE)
GREEN: Raiders at Seahawks (LATE)
YELLOW: Ravens at Jaguars
FOX Early
RED: Buccaneers at Browns
BLUE: Bears at Jets
GREEN: Falcons at Washington
YELLOW: Broncos at Panthers
FOX Late
RED: Rams at Chiefs
BLUE: Saints at 49ers
So, what games will you get to see on Sunday? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes leading up to the big game!
