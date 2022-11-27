2022 NFL Distribution Map: What games will you get to see in Week 12?

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play until Monday night in Week 12, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football as possible during the Sunday without Steelers football on.

So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.

Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:

CBS Single

RED: Bengals at Titans

BLUE: Chargers at Cardinals (LATE)

GREEN: Raiders at Seahawks (LATE)

YELLOW: Ravens at Jaguars

FOX Early

RED: Buccaneers at Browns

BLUE: Bears at Jets

GREEN: Falcons at Washington

YELLOW: Broncos at Panthers

FOX Late

RED: Rams at Chiefs

BLUE: Saints at 49ers

So, what games will you get to see on Sunday?

