George Pickens not fined after penalty and ejection in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 11 after they were beaten 37-30 by the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. In the waning moments of the 4th quarter, after the Steelers scored to make it a one score game, Pittsburgh lined up for the onsides kick.

With rule changes, these plays rarely work anymore, and the ball didn’t bounce in the Steelers’ favor as Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd came down with the football. What ensued after was rookie wide receiver George Pickens coming down on Boyd’s helmet with his own helmet.

The play didn’t just draw a personal foul penalty, but had Pickens ejected from the game. The Bengals took a knee in the victory formation and iced out the clock, but it was widely viewed that Pickens would be fined for his part in the end of the game scrum.

As it is being reported by Steelers beat writers, like the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Pickens wasn’t fined for his part in the altercation.

Check out the tweet, which includes video of the play, below:

Steelers rookie WR George Pickens was not fined by the league for his ejection last week after this play at the end of the Bengals game, per source. He said Thursday there was nothing really his coaches had to tell him because it didn’t impact the result. pic.twitter.com/OEMMXxQhWV — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 26, 2022

Pickens had said earlier this week how the coaching staff didn’t feel the need to say anything to him, considering it didn’t impact the outcome of the game. Throw in the fact the league didn’t take away some of Pickens’ money and it makes you wonder if the league didn’t see the play as egregious as the officials on the field did last Sunday.

Nonetheless, Pickens will have to learn to control himself, his emotions, moving forward as the book will be out on the rookie receiver and him potentially losing his cool. If Pickens can keep calm in these type of situations, you will see just how talented a player he is/can be. Kenny Pickett said he is the best athlete he’s ever seen play any sport, and other veterans have also taken note to what he can do on the field.

In the meantime, let’s hope Pickens can keep his cool in Week 12 and beyond, so he can remain on the field and continue to make game-changing plays for the black-and-gold.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the regular season, mainly the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.