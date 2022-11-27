NFL Week 12: Late games news, updates and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not playing on Sunday in Week 12 since they don’t square off until they travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, so don’t pretend like you won’t be watching some other games as the day progresses. With that being said, why not watch the games with some of your fellow black-and-gold faithful!

Here is the upcoming slate of games for your viewing enjoyment:

Raiders at Seahawks

Chargers at Cardinals

Saints at 49ers

Rams at Chiefs

Packers at Eagles (SNF)

What games will you be watching? Either way, be sure to enjoy the live chat below, and don’t forget to stay glued to BTSC throughout the game for the best, most in-depth, analysis surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their 11th game of the season.

HERE WE GO STEELERS!