Steelers elevate 2 players from the practice squad for Monday night’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced two practice squad elevations for their Monday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in week 12. The Steelers have elevated running back Anthony McFarland and wide receiver Cody White.

With Jaylen Warren being declared out on Saturday, the Steelers only had two available running backs on the 53-man roster did Najee Harris and Benny Snell. The elevation of McFarland, who spent the last two seasons on the Steelers roster, was the logical choice.

In Anthony McFarland‘s rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, he appeared in 11 games were he had 33 rushing attempts for 113 yards. MacFarland also had six receptions on nine targets for 54 yards receiving his rookie year. Missing most of 2021 with a knee injury or being a healthy scratch, McFarland only appeared in two games for the Steelers in 2021 were he had three rushing attempts for three yards and one reception on one target for 11 yards. During the 2022 preseason, McFarland had 11 rushing attempts for 63 yards over the Steelers three games. McFarland also added two receptions on two targets for 14 yards.

With wide receiver Miles Boykin questionable with an oblique injury, the Steelers have elevated wide receiver Cody White from the practice squad. Appearing in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, White had five receptions on six targets for 33 yards while playing 77 offensive snaps. White also added 105 special teams are snaps where he had four tackles.

With the addition of White, it is likely Boykin will be unavailable for the Steelers against the Colts.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Colts in Indianapolis on Monday Night Football.