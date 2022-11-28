The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field for the eleventh time in the 2022 regular season as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts.

Throughout the game, be sure to check back here for score updates, injury news and any breaking news from those on the sidelines following the team live.

For those wondering, you can enjoy some lively commentary with the best Steelers fans across the globe in the open thread for all BTSC members in the comment section below. Let’s remember to keep it clean, respect everyone’s thoughts and ideas, and ultimately remember we’re all here for the same reason—to root on the Steelers!

So enjoy the game and be sure to follow BTSC for all the latest news surrounding the team throughout the game and afterwards!

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

If you have time, and want to check out any of our podcasts, listen in the player below:

How to Watch:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Monday, Nov. 28

Venue: Indianapolis, Indiana

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

PIT: +2.5

O/U: 39.5

Moneyline:

PIT: +125

IND: -145

Staff Picks:

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts head into Week 12 with plenty of uncertainty surrounding their respective teams. The Colts, now led by former center Jeff Saturday, are looking to reverse the trends set forth by former coach Frank Reich and return to a run-first team. They’ve seen success with this theory, and look to continue that trend vs. Pittsburgh’s run defense.

As for the Steelers, they continue to try and work on an identity on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Are they a run-first, and run to set up the past type team, or are they a team who is looking to remain balanced, sometimes using the pass to set up the run? When it comes to the defense, the question is whether they are dominant in any particular area? The pass rush? Taking the ball away? Making a team one-dimensional?

The Steelers have plenty of work to do, and the Colts will be a good test for them in Week 12. Sure, they are still road underdogs, but that is not just familiar, but also expected. A 3-7 team isn’t going to be favored too much during the season, especially on the road.

Will the Colts inch closer to the .500 mark, or will the Steelers avoid losing back-to-back games with a win in prime time? The table is set for a Monday night game to remember.