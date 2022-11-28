The 2022 regular season is full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

This game is one which I have no clue how it will play out. You have two middle-of-the-road teams going head-to-head in prime time. Will the Steelers be able to go on the road and beat an average Colts team? They should be able to, but nothing is certain with this Steelers team.

The 2.5-point spread to the Colts is interesting. The books clearly know something, and it’s why they didn’t give Indianapolis the stock 3-point home spread. I think the Steelers find a way to win.

Pick: Steelers 23, Colts 21

Dave Schofield

I have to go with the same philosophy that K.T. Smith said on the Here We Go, The Steelers Pregame Show podcast. He said when the game is a toss up, he always goes with the Steelers. I do the same. I also listened to the show to where he had a score of 17–9 so I was happy we didn’t have the same prediction. Unfortunately, he changed it for this article so you’ll see that our numbers are the same. The bottom line is I expect the defenses to rule this game. But since I expect it, watch both teams score in the 30s.

Pick: Steelers 17, Colts 13

Bryan Anthony Davis

I feel that the Steelers really could win this game. I’m just not sure if that’s the path that they are prepared to go down. They will need a complete game victory and I think this is Najee’s game.

Pick: Steelers 20, Colts 19

K.T. Smith

The Steelers have had great success against the Colts over the years, whether the Baltimore or Indianapolis versions. How great? According to Bryan Anthony Davis, they are 21-3 against the Horseshoes since 1978. That’s about as dominant as it gets.

Unfortunately, there is little reason to believe that dominance will carry over to this season. Indy is very good on defense and the Steelers don’t excel in any particular area. I think it will be another frustrating affair on Monday night, with Pittsburgh making enough mistakes to doom themselves in the end.

Pick: Colts 17, Steelers 13

Geoffrey Benedict

I don’t think this is a good matchup for the Steelers. The Colts offensive line is improving, and has the talent to be really good. Their defense is top notch and features great defensive tackles. The Steelers offensive line struggles with the really good tackles, and I don’t expect that to change this week. Matt Ryan with a bit of time and a run game to help him will find his young, fast receivers and I expect the Colts to shut down the Steelers run game that the entire offense depends on to function. This one could get ugly.

Pick: Colts 24, Steelers 10

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

I fell for it last week and picked the Steelers when I said I wouldn't until they could show more consistent play. I won't make that mistake again. I want to think the team pulls it together and plays complimentary football, but who do I think I'm kidding.

Pick: Colts 10, Steelers 9

Shannon White

This is not a good matchup for the Steelers. The Colts have been playing inspired football since controversial new HC Jeff Saturday took the reigns. The Colts offensive line finally seems to be getting back on track, and Jonathan Taylor is starting to cook. The Colts defense is exceptional all around, both against the run and the pass. They possess possibly the best interior defensive line tandem in the NFL, and a shutdown secondary. I fear the Steelers will struggle to effectively move the football, even more than usual. The Steelers need another Herculean effort from their defense, but that's a lot to ask. I will stick with my Know Your Enemy podcast prediction.

Pick: Colts 20, Steelers 17

Jeremy Betz

I don’t have a huge take on this game other than the Steelers defense matches up nicely with a run-dependent Colts offense. Wrangling Jonathan Taylor is priority number one. With success there, the pass rush can let fly on Matt Ryan. For the Steelers O, it’s about continuing that potent run game we’ve seen the last couple weeks. It creates so much more for Kenny Pickett to work with. I like the Steelers, who are playing better, in primetime.

Pick: Steelers 23, Colts 16

Bradley Locker

Fundamentally, the Colts present a very challenging matchup for the Steelers. Indianapolis’ defense is tremendous at every level, and its secondary — with Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II — projects well against Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. On the other hand, can Pittsburgh’s front seven stop Jonathan Taylor enough? This game is definitely winnable, but the Colts have looked much improved under Jeff Saturday. I think Indy keeps it going on Monday night.

Pick: Colts 24, Steelers 21

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

The Steelers and Colts have the 4th and 5th fewest points scored in the NFL so far. It reminds me of the song from Damn Yankees (the musical not the band): “We’re two lost souls, on the highway of life. One with no sail, and one with no rudder.” But Coach Tomlin knows how to motivate when there’s seemingly little to play for. Look for the Steelers to have “miles and miles and miles of heart” in this prime time matchup.

Pick: Steelers 24, Colts 20

Anthony Defeo

The Colts have the fourth-ranked defense in the NFL. The Colts have the 25th-ranked offense in the NFL. It’s too bad the Steelers are 27th and 28th in each category, respectively. My heart is telling me this will be an ugly night in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, my head is telling me the same thing.

Pick: Colts 20, Steelers 10

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!