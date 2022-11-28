Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The Steelers Preview: What to look for when disappointing teams battle

Both the Steelers and the Colts have had a rough go in 2022. What direction are the MNF opponents going in? With Dave Schofield on assignment, join BTSC’s Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis in previewing Steelers vs. Colts.

Let’s Ride, Monday: How the Steelers can get back on the winning track

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a Monday night game vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, and there is plenty for the Steelers to play for. Jeff Hartman talks about that, his DraftKings Sportsbook parlay and more on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

Steelers Winners and Losers from the home opener in the Iron City

