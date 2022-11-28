Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 12 vs. the Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Indianapolis for their only Monday night game of the 2022 season. As the season rolls on, the true nature of the depth chart has come much more into focus, but injuries are still a driving force when it comes to the inactive list every week. For Week 12, the Steelers have four players with an injury status so one or two roster moves should be coming by Monday’s 4 PM deadline.

The rules in the 2022 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from the last two seasons. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. The Steelers will need another running back for the game, so at least one elevation should be coming with another dependent on players listed as questionable.

Game Status

OUT:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE:

WR Miles Boykin (oblique)

LB Robert Spillane (back)

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Colts on Monday:

Definitely:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon- I still need a reminder as to why he hasn’t been placed on the Reserved/Injured List (IR).

RB Jaylen Warren- This one hurts a little bit, but it is much better that Warren is out now then to lose him in-game. I see Anthony McFarland being elevated from the practice squad to take Warren‘s snaps.

Most Likely:

QB Mason Rudolph- It should be 11 for 11 for Rudolph.

G Kendrick Green- Green is in the same boat as Rudolph as he will once again not get a helmet.

CB Josh Jackson- The Steelers made this move last week going with four cornerbacks and five safeties. I expect it to continue with Jackson being inactive until I see them do something different.

Possibly:

WR Miles Boykin- Whether or not Boykin plays will probably be decided around 4 PM. If the Steelers bring up a wide receiver from the practice squad then chances are he will miss the game.

LB Robert Spillane- Figuring out if Spillane will play or not will come down to the last minute when the inactive list is released. The Steelers don’t need to make a roster move to cover for him as it would be Mark Robinson getting the helmet with Spillane inactive.

LB Mark Robinson- As I just said, Robinson gets the helmet if Spillane can’t go. One or the other should land on the inactive list.

Unlikely:

WR Cody White- Hear me out. If Miles Boykin can’t go, I see the Steelers elevating Cody White off the practice squad. Although they could pull what they did with Elijah Riley a couple weeks ago when they brought him up due to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s appendectomy but ultimately had him inactive, I don’t think the Steelers would do the same thing as they’re only making the move a little more than four hours ahead a kick off. If White is elevated, then I think Boykin lands on the inactive list.

Projected Inactive List:

Ahkello Witherspoon Jaylen Warren Mason Rudolph Kendrick Green Josh Jackson Mark Robinson Miles Boykin*

I’m having a list of six as I am certain the Steelers are going to bring up a running back. I don’t see them going into the game with only two. Although it could be Jason Huntley or Master Teague, I would have to think it would be Anthony McFarland as the first choice to be elevated.

The first four names are slam dunks unless a roster move is made and puts one of them on IR. Witherspoon and Warren being ruled out, and there’s no possible injury at quarterback or offensive line to have Rudolph or Green active, lock in the first four names. Josh Jackson isn’t a slam dunk but highly likely. The sixth spot comes down to whether or not Spillane can play so it would be him or Mark Robinson getting the helmet. I’m assuming Spillane can go but may get the Myles Jack treatment from a couple weeks ago and not see the field.

The reason I added the seventh name is if the Steelers have to list seven players. If so, I believe it’s because they bring up a wide receiver, most likely Cody White, because Miles Boykin will not be able to go. If the Steelers don’t make that move, then look for Boykin to be active and the list to consist of six players.

While there are still possibilities of other moves that could be made such as DeMarvin Leal being activated from IR, they are so involved right now I’m not even going to factor them into the equation. But if they happen before 4 PM, look for an update.

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.