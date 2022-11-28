Robert Spillane inactive for the Steelers in Week 12 vs. the Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 12 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. With two players previously being ruled out due to injury and two more players being questionable, the list is made up of three healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. This week, the Steelers called up running back Anthony McFarland and wide receiver Cody White from the practice squad. For this reason, the inactive list is seven players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 13 WR Miles Boykin

No. 16 CB Josh Jackson

No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

No. 30 RB Jaylen Warren

No. 41 LB Robert Spillane

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

For Week 12, the players who were already known to be out were Ahkello Witherspoon and Jaylen Warren both with hamstring injuries. After missing four games earlier this season, Witherspoon returned only for a half just before the bye week. Witherspoon has now started a new streak of games missed which is now at three. As for Warren, he only played three offensive snaps in Week 11 before leaving the game. This is the first game the undrafted rookie has missed this season.

When it comes to the healthy scratches, quarterback Mason Rudolph and guard/center Kendrick Green are both inactive for the eleventh-straight game to start the 2022 season. Another player usually on the list, Mark Robinson, was active in Week 6 due to so many injuries to players who missed the game where he received a helmet and played five special teams snaps. With Spillane questionable for the game with a back injury, he is inactive and Robinson is once again active for the second time this season.

Another player who was questionable for Monday night’s game was wide receiver Miles Boykin with an oblique injury. With the Steelers adding wide receiver Cody White from the practice squad earlier today, it was the writing on the wall that Boykin would not be able to go this week.

With one more player needing to go on the inactive list, it is cornerback Josh Jackson for the second-straight week. Originally on the Steelers practice squad, Jackson was elevated in Week 4 and Week 5 before being signed to the active roster and starting the game in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Jackson missed the Steelers Week 8 game due to injury but returned following the bye week. Despite being active, Jackson did not see the field in Week 10 and was inactive in Week 11. By having Jackson inactive, the Steelers only have four cornerbacks available but do have five safeties active.

As for the Colts inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. Both Yannick Ngakoue and DeForest Buckner, who were both questionable, are both active.