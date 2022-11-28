Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 12 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

All my rowdy friends are here on Monday Night! And by that I mean I am sitting here by myself on the couch watching the game.

Steelers to start on offense. That kickoff almost went out of bounds.

Well it is nice to say that the Steelers are not going three and out on their first possession.

Steelers driving the ball nicely right now.

And as soon as I say that Dan Moore gets flagged for holding.

Muuuutthh!

Unfortunately the Steelers can't convert the 3rd and 2. Wright on to attempt to field goal. It's good. Steelers 3, Colt 0.

The first play for the Colts was almost intercepted, and the Colt's second play James Pierre does intercept it!

The offense quickly gets to a 3rd down play. Kenny uses his feet and gets it done.

The Steelers give up two sacks after the first down and will now end up having to punt. This is quite a disappointment after the turnover.

Sack by Edmunds on 3rd down! Colts to punt.

Ant Mac with a nice run for a 1st down.

Now a run for nothing and a pass to lose two, so it is now 3rd and long.

End of the first quarter. Steelers 3, Colts 0.

2nd Quarter

Steelers don't convert and will try a field goal. Wright hits from 52 yds. Steelers 6, Colts 0.

Three and out for the defense.

George Pickens is just a freak of nature.

Snell has been carrying the football.....Najee limped off earlier so I am a bit worried.

Najee back in and dropped for a loss.

Nice job by Ant Mac between the tackles. Steelers with a first and goal.

Give the rock to the Naj and he finds his way to the touchdown zone. Steelers 13, Colts 0.

They should have had Taylor bottled up on that screen pass but let him get nine.

Not sure how that wasn't a flag on the Colts against Reed, but at least the pass was incomplete.

Colts try a field goal. Steelers 13, Colts 3.

What? The Steelers ran a screen to the running back?

Benny Snell football with a really nice run.

Najee a bit hobbled again.

Steelers are back in the red zone.

3rd and goal. Pickens was open and Pickett over threw him by just a tad.

Wright knocks through the short field goal. Steelers 16, Colts 3.

I saw at least two holds on that kickoff return, but no flags were thrown.

Colts sneak forward enough to be able to try a long field goal to end the half.

Loudermilk gets a piece of the kick, and that ends the half. Steelers 16, Colts 3.

3rd Quarter

The Colts returner brings it out from 7 yards deep and almost breaks it all the way for a touchdown. It does start the Colts at around the Steelers 20.

Colts get set up with a first and goal. Not the start to the second half the Steelers were looking for.

Taylor gets in for the touchdown and the Colts are right back in this game. Steeler 16, Colts 10.

Najee out with an abdominal injury, so the offense down a weapon.

On third and one the Steelers go quick, so I knew it would be a run, but they run it out of a shotgun snap and are hit behind the line and end up going three and out.

Colts are moving the ball again and this is feeling like deja vu of last week's game.

No real pass rush by the Steelers and the zone is getting picked apart.

The defense plays bend the but don't break to force the field goal try, but then Cam Sutton jumps off sides and the Colts get another chance and are set up at a first and goal situation.

Minkah now gets called for pass interference and the Colts will be first and goal with the one.

FUMBLE! Steelers recover and avoid losing the lead in what has been an awful half so far.

Quit handing the ball off out of shotgun.

Pickens didn't come up with the third down throw and the Steelers offense goes three and out for the second straight possession in the second half.

The Steelers pass rush is getting nowhere near the quarterback. The Colts are back into a first and goal situation.

The Colts score touchdown and are about to take the lead in this game. Colts 17, Steelers 16.

The third quarter comes to an end as the Steelers are getting predictable in going pass, run, pass. Colts 17, Steelers 16.

4th Quarter

They convert 3rd and 9. Tack on 15 for a roughing the passer and the Steelers are in business.

There is Diontae Johnson making a nice catch, but again gives up ground instead of getting what he can get.

Muuuutthh!

DJ dropped a touchdown.

Benny Snell finds the end zone! Two-point conversion is complete to Pickens. Steelers 24, Colts 17.

Maulet with the sack!

Defense holds to a three and out.

The offense picks up one first down but the drive stalls and they will punt it back.

A long past play on the first play for the Colts. Not the start the defense was looking for.

We've reached the 2-minute warning and the Colts face a 4th and 3. If there was a time for the defense to step up and make a play it would be right here.

The Colts convert... this game isn't over yet.

Highsmith with a sack.

The defense gets them to a 4th and 3 again. Minkah and Sutton break up the play lucky there wasn't a flag there, but a great play. Steelers take over.

3-2-1 WIN! I was very nervous here in the second half. It was nice to see the offense wake up in the 4th quarter to secure the victory.

Steelers 24, Colts 17.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!