Najee Harris ruled OUT for the remainder of Monday Night’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the Indianapolis Colts just ahead of the halfway mark of their Week 12 matchup on Monday night. While most things have been positive for the Steelers offense as they have moved the ball on every drive, one potential significant negative is running back Najee Harris went to the locker room during the Steelers offensive drive inside of two minutes remaining in the half.

Steelers RB Najee Harris is heading for the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2022

During the first half, Harris has been in and out of the lineup for the Steelers as he is dealing with an apparent injury which is undisclosed at this time. In the game, Harris has 35 rushing yards 110 carries and the Steelers only touchdown.

As Harris has been off the field, both Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell Jr. have stepped up to carry the load out of the backfield. Each player has rushed four times with McFarland rushing for 21 yards and Snell for 26 yards. McFarland has also added 11 yards on two receptions in the passing game. In all, the Steelers had 116 yards on 23 carries on the ground in the first half.

UPDATE: Najee Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night’s game with an abdominal injury. This per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

#Steelers RB Najee Harris has been declared OUT for the rest of tonight's game with an abdominal injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 29, 2022

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers take on the Colts in Indianapolis.