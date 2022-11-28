 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Najee Harris ruled OUT for the remainder of Monday Night’s game

Harris was in and out of the lineup during the first half.

By Dave.Schofield Updated
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the Indianapolis Colts just ahead of the halfway mark of their Week 12 matchup on Monday night. While most things have been positive for the Steelers offense as they have moved the ball on every drive, one potential significant negative is running back Najee Harris went to the locker room during the Steelers offensive drive inside of two minutes remaining in the half.

During the first half, Harris has been in and out of the lineup for the Steelers as he is dealing with an apparent injury which is undisclosed at this time. In the game, Harris has 35 rushing yards 110 carries and the Steelers only touchdown.

As Harris has been off the field, both Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell Jr. have stepped up to carry the load out of the backfield. Each player has rushed four times with McFarland rushing for 21 yards and Snell for 26 yards. McFarland has also added 11 yards on two receptions in the passing game. In all, the Steelers had 116 yards on 23 carries on the ground in the first half.

UPDATE: Najee Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday night’s game with an abdominal injury. This per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers take on the Colts in Indianapolis.

In This Stream

2022 NFL Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

View all 21 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...