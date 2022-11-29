Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The BTSC Mike Tomlin Postgame Press Conference Recap: Steelers 24, Colts 17

The Steelers triumphed with an uneasy 24-17 win in Indy on Monday Night Football. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Postgame Show: Intrigue in Indy leads to a worrisome win for the Steelers

The Steelers had, for the second week in a row, a lead at halftime. Again, the black and gold lost a running back and were fairly anemic in the second half. However, Mike Tomlin’s team had enough to take a lead. In the end, the Steelers found a way to win by the score of 24-17. Join Daniel Jay and BTSC editor Dave Schofield as they break down the win on the BTSC Steelers Postgame Show.

Let’s Ride Special Edition: Winners and Losers from Steelers 24-17 victory over the Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 24-17 winners in Week 12 of the NFL season and there was a mix of good, bad, ugly, and lucky. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

