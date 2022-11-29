NFL Week 13 Betting Preview: Steelers now 1-point favorites vs. the Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers just finished their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts and the result have changed the odds for Week 13. The next matchup for the Steelers is a trip to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. When it comes to the betting lines for next Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Steelers betting line: -1

Over/under: 43.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 41-17 vs Falcons

Win streak: 3 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 3 - 0 ATL

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 8 - 1 - 1 ATL

The opening line on the game was at -2.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the first eleven weeks of the NFL season, the line had moved in favor of Atlanta on Monday. But after the Steelers’ win in Indianapolis, the line has moved back to where the Steelers are favored by a point.

Being the slightest of favorites on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of -110 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 10/11 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Falcons would have a payout of $38.18 ($18.18 plus the original $20 bet). The Falcons also have a current moneyline of -110, or 10/11 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Atlanta to win straight up would have the same payout of $38.18 ($18.18 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 3-5 against the spread in their last 8 games played and are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games against the AFC South. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games and have gone OVER in 7 of their last 10 games played against the AFC South.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 800/1 after Week 12. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 400/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 50/1 odds behind the Browns at 30/1 odds, the Bengals at 9/4, and the Ravens as the favorite at 5/14 odds.