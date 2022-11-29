Who gets the game ball for the Steelers 24-17 win over the Colts?

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their fourth win of the 2022 season with a comeback victory over the Colts in Indianapolis on Monday Night Football. The Steelers offense once again got things going with the ground game even with their first two options unavailable for most of the game while the defense finished the game off with a late stop.

But who gets the game ball?

Each win for the Steelers this season, I will set forth nominations to receive the BTSC game ball. It does not necessarily have to be the best player on the field, but who really stepped up their game this particular week. After the case has been made, you all decide which player takes home the honor.

There have now been three game balls given out this season with the most recent being in Week 10. The winner for that game was Najee Harris. Having a breakout performance for this year, Najee Harris rushed for 99 yards on 20 attempts against the Saints. With a long rush of 36 yards, Harris also missed some time as he was evaluated for a concussion but was able to return. While he did have one fumble in the game, the Steelers did not lose the ball and Harris was still on the field to close things out at the end.

I will remind everyone of the rules that it is individual players who will be in the running. Although it could be applicable, it will not be either position groups or coaches who are eligible for this designation as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article.

So here are the nominations in no particular order:

Benny Snell Jr.

With Najee Harris in and out of the lineup in the first half and ruled out for the second half with an abdominal injury, it was Benny Snell who stepped up and carried the biggest portion of the load when it came to the Steelers running attack. With 12 carries in the game, Snell led the way for the Steelers with 62 rushing yards with a 5.2 yards per carry average along with the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. All this on Snell’s first rushing attempts of the 2022 season.

Kenny Pickett

Commanding the Steelers offense, Kenny Pickett continues to make strides in his rookie season. Not only did he get his first road victory of his NFL career, it was his first win in prime time. In the game, Pickett completed 20 passes on 28 attempts for 174 passing yards as well as throwing a two-point conversion. Most importantly, he had no interceptions as this is the third-straight game the Steelers offense has not turned the ball over. Pickett also added 32 yards on the ground on six carries.

Alex Highsmith

Getting his 10th sack of the season, Alex Highsmith had six tackles and two quarterback hits along with a forced fumble on his fourth quarter sack. Most importantly, Highsmith came through more than once on the Colts final drive. After Indianapolis converted a fourth and three, Highsmith sacked Matt Ryan and stripped the ball on first down. Even though the Colts recovered and Matt Ryan scrambled for 14 yards on the next play, it was the third and three at the Steelers 26-yard line with 0:34 left when Alex Highsmith stopped Jonathan Taylor for no gain which may have been the biggest play of the game for him. With the Steelers getting the stop on the next down, it helped get the black and gold into victory formation.

George Pickens

Much like quarterback Kenny Pickett, George Pickens had a rough third quarter where he was unable to bring in either one of his targets. Otherwise, Pickens had another stellar game with a fantastic 35-yard catch in the second quarter. After his rough start to the second half, Pickens came through big in the fourth quarter with a 13-yard catch on third and 9 on the first play. Pickens also had the important two-point conversion catch to help give the Steelers a seven-point lead which they never surrendered.

Matthew Wright

This is a little bit out of the box, but the Steelers fill-in kicker was perfect on the game with one extra point and was three for three on field goal attempts. Wright was good on his kicks from 45 yards, 52 yards, and 25 yards. Additionally, even though the Steelers were giving up chunk yardage on kick returns, Wright was putting the ball deep into the end zone even though the Colt’s returner continued to come out with the ball.

So what do you think? Who deserves the game ball for the Steelers this week? Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.