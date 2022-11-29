Steelers dealing with injuries, and a short week, as they prepare for the Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 12 after beating the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday Night Football, and while the win was sweet the prime time victory also results in a short week afterwards.

In Week 13 the Steelers have to turn the page quickly as they prepare for another road trip, to another dome, when the head south to play the Atlanta Falcons. Mike Tomlin met with media Tuesday to lay the groundwork for the team’s next game. During the press conference Tomlin talked about players who are dealing with some form of injury heading into the game vs. the NFC South opponent.

The biggest injury was to starting running back Najee Harris. Harris left the game Monday night with an abdominal injury, and Tomlin talked about how this will be challenging on a short week to get Harris back in the game. However, as Tomlin always says, Harris’ participation will be their guide for him playing this week vs. Atlanta. When asked later in the press conference if Harris’ injury could last the entire season, Tomlin said he wasn’t sure considering he doesn’t know much on the short week.

Tomlin then said there were other injuries which could be labeled as “bumps and bruises” associated with the game, and the list of players he listed who were dealing with these “bumps and bruises” was both long and riddled with big name players for the team, mainly the defense.

Tomlin said Minkah Fitzpatrick was evaluated post-game in Week 12, but didn’t say what he was being evaluated for. He also said linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Myles Jack could all be lumped into this category of players dealing with injuries, although they might be minor injuries.

With that being said, Tomlin said the aforementioned players could be limited early in the week, and he might be doing some unique things to get players the rest they need before they board a plane again in Week 13 to play the Falcons.

A couple players who weren’t mentioned by Tomlin during his press conference were Levi Wallace, who was forced to leave the field when the officials notified the officials for the need for him to be further evaluated. Also not being mentioned were wide receiver Myles Boykin, who missed the game with an oblique/abdominal injury, or running back Jaylen Warren, who missed the Monday night game with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers’ first reported practice will be Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their Week 13 road game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

