Steelers swap players on their practice squad heading into Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 24-17 win on Monday Night Football vs. the Indianapolis Colts. While this was a great win, the prime time slot also means the team is now forced to work on a short week.

This means less time for players to rest and recover from the previous game. Any players nursing an injury could find themselves not participating in the upcoming game.

When it pertains to the NFL roster set up, every team’s 16-man practice squad is extremely valuable. Players can be elevated twice from the practice squad without having to face the waiver wire. So this means a team’s “taxi squad” has a lot of value.

As the Steelers prepare for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, they have made a swap on their practice squad.

This from the Steelers official Twitter feed:

We signed DT Renell Wren to the practice squad and released WR Josh Malone from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/PryVwW09wF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 29, 2022

The Steelers have added a defensive tackle by the name of Renell Wren, and to make room for Wren on the practice squad they released wide receiver Josh Malone.

Wren was a 4th round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he played 11 games his rookie year before the next few seasons were plagued with injury. This resulted in his release from Cincinnati, and he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in February of 2022, only to be released in August.

The journeyman gets a chance to prove himself with the Steelers and potentially finding a new NFL home.