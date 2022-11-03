Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The Steelers War Room: The Steelers need reforging, who should they keep?

The Steelers need to reforge. It has already started with the trade away of Chase Claypool. Who will be here for the rebuild? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Who to keep?

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Getting to know the Steelers Bye Week opponents, Themselves

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Steelers at the bye in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Steelers, so far

Special Guest: Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: The midseason numbers show plenty of room for improvement

Taking a look at the Steelers’ numbers at the bye, the Steelers have a need to improve in many arenas. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Numbers showing need for improvement now

and more geeky numbers!

