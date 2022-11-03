4 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin after Wednesday’s practice

With the Steelers on bye this week there was no regular press conference from MIke Tomlin on Tuesday. But following practice on Wednesday, Tomlin spoke with reporters after their final practice before a four-day break for the weekend. Although there weren’t many players discussed, it’s time for another players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

William Jackson III

With a new player added to the roster at the trade deadline and practicing for the first time, it was no surprise there were questions about William Jackson III. Coach Tomlin was asked what he thinks makes Jackson a good fit for the Steelers scheme.

“Again, we probably have a more intimate knowledge of him and his skillset and what he’s done in the League than those guys because not only do we do our research prior to the draft, but he was a division opponent that we saw twice a year at the early stages of his career, when he spent the bulk of his time in Cincinnati.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked how Jackson’s health is coming to the Steelers because he had missed some games recently.

“He’s fine. Are you talking about Will Jackson? It was insignificant in terms of the transaction, so it’s a non-factor. He worked today.”

Steven Sims

With the Steelers also trading away a player in Chase Claypool on Tuesday, it made sense for there to be a question about one receiver who could take his place in Steven Sims. Coach Tomlin was asked what has stood out about the way Sims is taking advantage of his opportunities and put himself in the conversation for more playing time.

“He’s been making plays when called upon, and that’s what I mean when I’m talking about that I’m comfortable with the emerging depth at our receiver position. He’s been making plays when called upon, and I think based on what we’ve seen thus far, it’s reasonable to expect that to continue.”

Gunner Olszewski & Miles Boykin

Although Sims is one possibility, the Steelers have other wide receivers who could also take some of the snaps that will be vacated by the trade of Chase Claypool. Coach Tomlin was asked is there anybody else he might want to get a look at at the position, and in his answer he specifically mentioned Gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin.

“Gunner [Olszweski], Miles Boykin, man, we’ve got some guys that have logged some game time and appear to be poised for an increased role. Some guys with some NFL experience that we’re comfortable with.”

If you want to watch Mike Tomlin’s press conference, you can see it in its entirety below.