Eagles vs. Texans: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

HOU: +13.5

O/U: 45.5

Moneyline:

HOU: +575

PHI: -800

Staff Picks:

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. This would certainly fall into that category, unless you are someone who has already started to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. In that case, you are hoping for the Texans to somehow find a way to beat the Eagles to boost their draft order. Currently, the Texans have the No. 2 overall draft pick in the draft. Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the regular season, following the bye week.