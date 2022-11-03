3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 9

With the Pittsburgh Steelers on bye in Week 9, there are some other matchups throughout the weekned for Steelers fans to check out around the league. Whether it be at the typical 1 PM kickoff time or in prime time on Monday night, there will be time to check out some of the Steelers remaining opponents for 2022.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, otwo were lopsided wins by teams I did not expect to get the W. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

I often say how much of a disadvantage the road team has on Thursday Night Football, and it showed in the first half as the Buccaneers led the Ravens 10–3. But this game was won in the third quarter when the Ravens outscored the bucks 14–0. Having to bank on a two-point conversion and an onside kick inside the last minute is not a recipe for success.

I picked the Raiders to win this game, and there was no way I saw them getting shut out. Even with a lopsided score like this, I can’t figure out if it was if the Saints were good or the Raiders were bad. I’m hoping it’s the second one since the Saints are the Steelers next opponent.

This was another outcome I did not expect. I knew either team could win this game, but I did not expect the Browns to dominate the Bengals the way they did. Maybe it’s just me, but Cincinnati looks like a completely different offense when they don’t have Ja’Marr Chase.

For Week 9, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: NWE (-5.5)

The Steelers have already played the Patriots this season, but the Colts are coming up on Monday Night Football on Thanksgiving weekend. I think this is an intriguing matchup just to see if the Colts are one of the more winnable games for the Steelers still left on the schedule.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on FOX

Spread: CIN (-7.5)

Both of these teams still have a matchup against the Steelers with the Bengals game just around the corner on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11. After seeing Cincinnati struggle without Ja’Marr Chase last week, it is intriguing to see if their offense can get back on track against a Carolina team that is playing like it has nothing to lose.

Monday at 8:15 PM on ESPN

Spread: BAL (-2.5)

Not only is this a big matchup because it involves the leader of the AFC North, but it’s also the Steelers next game on the schedule. The New Orleans Saints will have a short week when they travel to Pittsburgh after playing on Monday Night Football where the Steelers will be coming off their bye. But if the Saints get another strong performance like they did last week against an AFC opponent, it might have a completely different feel for Week 10. Still, why would I not root for the Ravens to lose?

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, the games are interesting mainly due to the Steelers upcoming schedule.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but this week the Steelers don’t have one. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.