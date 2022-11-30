Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC. With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

BAD Language: Enjoy the Steelers ride and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow

The Steelers took some time off of enduring hard times with a win over Indy on Monday Night Football. The win may not mean much for 2022, but it will mean much more later. Just celebrate it. BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

Just celebrate victories when you can

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 13 at Atlanta

After beating Indianapolis on the road on MNF in Week 12, the Steelers Mike Tomlin had just about 12 hours to get to the podium on Tuesday to discuss his victory, the Najee Harris injury situation, and the Atlanta Falcons. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Steelers Fix: Championship Week prospects we’re chomping at the bit to watch

The Super Bowl is two months away, but the college football championships are just getting started. Get to know who to watch and start making your Steelers wish list. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

The College Football Championships and possible future Steelers

The Steelers Hangover: The Steelers can build a future winner taking the present one game at a time

The Steelers’ playoff chances may be slim to none with none being the favorite but what the Steelers do in the final six contests of 2023 could set the tone for a championship in the next few years. Join Bryan Anthony Davis, Shannon, White, and Tony Defeo as they wake from the hangover that is of the victorious Monday Night Football variety on BTSC’s The Steelers Hangover.

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers need a ‘short stack’ after a big win in Indy

The Steelers are on a short week and in need of stacking wins as 2022 is coming to a close. How could that occur? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Winning twice in a short week

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers are quietly dispelling narratives one week at a time

There are plenty of perceptions and misconceptions of who the 4-7 Steelers are right now. But each week the Men of Steel quietly dispel another narrative. Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

The Steelers improvement is quelling narratives

